Uttarakhand reports 278 new COVID-19 cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Uttrakhand reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total cases in the state to 8,901.

According to the Uttrakhand health department, the state has 3,020 active cases, with 5,731 recoveries and 38 migrations. As many as 112 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state so far.

The state health department also informed that the doubling rate of the viral infection, reported in the past seven days, is 28.14 days. The percentage of recovery for COVID-19 patients in the state is 64.39 per cent.

With the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases, India's COVID-19 count rose to 20,27,075 on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases include 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated, and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on July 17 when the total positive cases stood at 10,03,832 in India. (ANI)

