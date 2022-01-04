Uttarakhand reports 310 new COVID-19 cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 1.95 per cent. A total of 18,699 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 3,45,963.



Only one death was reported in the state during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the deadly virus currently stands at 7,420.

A total of 6,380 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state.

There are currently 654 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

