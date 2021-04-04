Uttarakhand reports 550 new COVID-19 cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Sunday has reported 550 new COVID cases and two people lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of total active cases in the state has mounted to 3,017. The death toll reached at 1,727.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached at 1,02,264 with 95,973 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Police of Uttarakhand has directed all policemen in all districts to strictly implement the Covid Protocol Enforcement in view of the fast-growing cases of Corona infection.

DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that there will be a challan for those who do not follow the corona protocol, do not apply masks and social distance. He said that an advisory has been issued for those arriving from 12 states to Uttarakhand, stating that entry to the state will not be permitted with testing.

Regarding Kumbh 2021, the DGP said that April 14 is an important day for the Mahakumbh 2021, the day of the biggest royal bath. Also, April 12 marking Somati Amavasya is also an important day. Special preparations are being undertaken for April 11 to 14, he said.

The Uttarakhand government has released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms. A negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours before arrival has been made mandatory for devotees gathering for the Kumbh. (ANI)