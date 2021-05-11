Uttarakhand reports 5,890 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases, said the state health bulletin. The state also recorded 180 Covid-related deaths, the highest since the pandemic broke out.

Reportedly, 29 patients died in Kalindi Hospital in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun. 86 deaths were reported in Doon Medical College in Dehradun, 22 deaths in Sushila Tiwari Medical College in Haldwani district. Eight patients died at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS).

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday imposed a statewide lockdown till May 18 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.



2,731 recoveries were reported in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, the state health department had said on Sunday.

Dehradun had reported 2,419 cases yesterday.

As per the state health bulletin, Uttarakhand had 74,114 active cases, 3,728 total deaths and 1,61,634 recoveries till Sunday 7 am.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand on Sunday was among the 16 states/UTs that had deaths per million population higher than the national average at 315. (ANI)

