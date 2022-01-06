Uttarakhand reports 630 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand reported 630 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the state to 1,425, informed the State Health Department on Thursday.

With this, the cumulative caseload rises to 3,47,098 in the state.



In Uttarakhand, the positivity rate stands at 3.74 per cent and a total of 18,380 were tested during the last 24 hours.

As many as three people have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 7,423.

A total of 128 people have been recovered from COVID-19 which has led to increasing in overall number of recoveries in the state, that is, 3,31,756 recoveries so far. The recovery rate in Uttarakhand is 95.58 per cent. (ANI)

