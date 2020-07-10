Uttarakhand reports 68 new cases of COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand has reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 3373 in the state.

According to the Health Department, 34 COVID-19 patients have been treated/recovered today. The total number of samples sent for COVID-19 testing today are 2114. (ANI)

