Uttarakhand reports 764 new COVID-19 cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 27 (ANI): A total of 764 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday taking the total count of cases to 47,045 in the state.



According to the Health Department, the total count of cases includes 10,799 active cases and 35,462 recovered cases. The state has reported 574 deaths due to coronavirus.

With a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID-19 cases, India's total count neared the 60-lakh mark, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 94,503. As per the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged, or migrated cases. (ANI)

