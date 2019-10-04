Uttarakhand reviews compensation for registered unorganised labourers

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Uttrakhand Labour Minister Harak Singh Rawat in a meeting of 'Unorganized Workers Social Security Board' here on Friday said that if a registered unorganized labourer dies, his family will be given Rs 1 lakh.

Rawat said: "On the death of registered unorganized labourer, one lakh rupees will be given to the family and ten thousand rupees will be given for the funeral of the labourer."

He also recommended bearing the expenses during the accident and illness of the labourer. The board has decided to send a proposal to the state government.

He said that at present the registration of 25700 labourers by the Board is insufficient. It should also include the Pradhan Mantri Karma Yogi Maan Dhan Scheme, building construction and other contingent work.

Rawat also expressed displeasure over not properly promoting Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan and Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapaari Mann-Dhan Yojana.

He said that all workers of the age group of 18 to 40, whose monthly income is Rs 15000, can enrol in the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana.

In this, after the age of 60 years, the worker is provided with a pension of 3000 rupees per month. Beneficiaries and central government contribute 50-50 per cent in the scheme.

Similarly, in the Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapaari Mann-Dhan Yojana, all retail traders, shopkeepers and self-employed persons in the age group of 18 to 40, whose annual turnover is Rs 1.50 crore or less, can enrol themselves.

In this too, after the age of 60 years, 3000 rupees monthly pension is provided. The scheme also provides that if the worker is paid only a few instalments and dies suddenly, then his dependent will be paid half the pension.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has been appointed as the fund manager for the scheme, and 19 Shramik Suvidha Kendras are being operated to run the scheme.

Dr Rawat clarified that all workers outside the purview of Employees Insurance Corporation and Employee Provident Fund can register themselves under this scheme. (ANI)

