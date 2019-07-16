Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked after landslide

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked near Neer Gaddu here on Tuesday due to a landslide after continuous heavy rainfall in the area.

Rocks and debris stumbled down the hill and onto the road, blocking traffic on both sides. No injuries have been reported so far.

Road clearing operation is underway by the authorities. (ANI)

