Uttarakhand: River Ganga flowing 10 cm below danger mark at Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rains and cloud burst in the hilly areas here, the Ganges was flowing barely 10 centimetres below the danger level mark here on Friday.

The danger level mark is 339.50 metres and currently the Ganges is flowing at 339.40 metres mark.

If the river flows above the danger mark, it could prove dangerous to the plains.

Earlier on August 6, thousands of visitors were left stranded in the region after six bridges collapsed in Chamoli due to relentless rains triggered by a cloud burst.

Apart from bridges, a portion of the kitchen of a primary school also collapsed due to heavy downpour.

Rescue teams had rushed to the areas where the extent of the damage was massive.


