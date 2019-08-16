Uttarakhand: Road blocked in Uttarkashi, villagers forced to cross river with ropes

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Locals in Sankri village are putting their lives in peril as they are forced to cross the Halara Khad river here after the road connecting their village was blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

Locals use ropes as a makeshift bridge to navigate across the river stepping on stones and putting their lives in great danger.

According to the villagers, the road has been closed for the past five days and the forest department is yet to take any action.

The closure of the road has also caused anxiety for apple farmers of Osla, Gangad, Dhatmir and Sirga villages whose produce is ready to be supplied to markets.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next three days in Uttarkashi district and the situation is feared to become worse. (ANI)

