Uttarakhand: Route between Bhairav Gadera, Kuber Gadera temporarily closed after arrival of glacier

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): The route between Bhairav Gadera and Kuber Gadera on the walking route towards Kedarnath has been closed due to the arrival of the glacier, an official said on Wednesday.

"The route has been closed due to the arrival of a glacier between Bhairav and Kuber Gadere on the Kedarnath walking route. Due to this, there may also be a delay in starting the journey on Thursday," an official said.

In this regard, District Magistrate Rudraprayag Mayur Dixit said that some passengers will be sent to Kedarnath on Thursday after monitoring the conditions of the weather and road.

"DDMA will start opening the route from Thursday morning itself. DDMA may take 4 to 5 hours to open the route. Some passengers will be sent to Kedarnath. For this, the weather and road conditions are being monitored," he said.

Public Works Department also mentioned that a team of labourers would be sent to open the road on Thursday morning.



"A team of 50 labourers would be sent to open the road on Thursday morning. Due to heavy snow at this place, it may take 4 to 5 hours to open the route," PWD Executive Engineer Praveen Karnwal said.

Yesterday an orange alert was also issued in the region in the wake of incessant snowfall.

The registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has also been suspended till May 3, 2023, the district administration said.

"Due to bad weather and snowfall in Kedarnath, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped till tomorrow May 3. The decision regarding registration will be taken keeping in view the weather conditions," Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) said.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

