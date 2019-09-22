Uttarakhand: School students in Haldwani conduct awareness programme on climate change

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Ahead of climate action summit in New York City on Monday, government schools student in Haldwani conducted an awareness programme on climate change on Sunday.

"Climate change should be treated as an emergency but India people are unaware of the situation and the youth of the country will have to take hold of the situation," said one of the female students voicing against climate inaction.

"Earlier, we staged a protest which fizzled out but this time we will not let it die and on September 23, we will hold protest to put pressure on the government to bring climate policy," the protestor added. (ANI)

In a similar protest on Friday, students of schools and colleges in Chennai boycotted their classes on the occasion of Global Climate Strike to draw the attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami towards the world climate change. (ANI)

