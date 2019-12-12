Uttarakhand: Schools, Anganwadi centres in Uttarkashi to be closed tomorrow following heavy snowfall

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): All government and private schools, and Anganwadi Centres in the Uttarkashi area will remain closed on Friday following heavy snowfall in the region, said the Uttarkashi District Administration on Thursday.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan issued a notice, which stated that the safety of school children should be considered as the roads and walkways might be affected due to the snowfall.

Earlier today, the District Administration issued a notice stating that all government schools, private schools, and Anganwadi Centres will remain closed on Friday due to heavy snowfall in the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thunderstorms and hailstorms accompanied with lightning was likely to take place at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 12 and 13. (ANI)

