Uttarakhand SDRF brings back 411 students stranded in Kota

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttarakhand on Tuesday brought back 411 students, who were stranded in Rajasthan's Kota amid lockdown.

According to a press statement of SDRF, a team of 39 SDRF personnel left for Agra on April 19 April. Two buses of state transportation were booked for the journey. Due to administrative reasons, the staging area of the buses for the students coming from Kota was made at Mathura instead of Agra. The SDRF team reached Mathura at 3:30 pm.

"Students started reaching Mathura from Kota in Night. A medical examination of all student students was done in the staging area itself. Social distancing was ensured. Masks and sanitisers were distributed among students before boarding the bus," the statement reads.

On the next day, the first bus departed from Mathura to Haldwani at 5:00 am and the last bus departed for Rishikesh at 14:00. A total of 411 students were brought to Uttarakhand. 262 students were brought at Haldwani and 149 students were brought to Rishikesh.

All the students who have come from Kota to Uttarakhand have been quarantined. All the SDRF personnel involved in the campaign have also been quarantined in Haldwani and Dehradun.

The entire procedure was conducted under the guidance of Commandant SDRF, Trupti Bhatt. (ANI)

