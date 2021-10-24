Uttarakhand: SDRF rescues 60 people, recovers five bodies from rain-hit Bageshwar distrcit

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has so far rescued a total of 60 people trapped due to heavy rains and retrieved five bodies during search and rescue operations in various parts of Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.

As per SDRF's statement, from the Sunderdhunga Glacier region, four people have been rescued while one is still missing. Five bodies have also been recovered from the region.

"23 people have been rescued from Kafni Glacier while 33 have been rescued from Pindari Glacier," SDRF said.



In the other areas, SDRF personnel are searching for people via foot. Another team of personnel is scheduled to conduct searches via helicopters on Sunday.

"The rescue operation is being monitored closely by the Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Pushpak Jyoti; Deputy Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Ridhim Agarwal; and General SDRF, Navneet Singh. All necessary guidelines have been issued to rescue teams," the release added.

SDRF has been conducting search and rescue operations in the various parts of the rain-affected states since October 17.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides, and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. As per official data, the death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and 11 people are still missing. (ANI)

