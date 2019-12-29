(Champawat) Uttarakhand [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver, in Champawat area on Sunday.
The authorities are conducting a probe into the matter, police said.
More details in this regard are awaited.
Yesterday, a Delhi Police constable also shot himself dead in the Dhaula Kuan area.
Constable identified as Parun Tyagi shot himself dead with his service revolver at around 12:30 am on Saturday. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: SSB jawan shoots himself dead with service revolver
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 16:24 IST
