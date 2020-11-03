Uttarakhand: Student tests COVID positive on first day of school re-opening

Ranikhet (Uttarakhand) [India], November 3 (ANI): An 18-year-old student in Ranikhet tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the first day of re-opening of schools following which 15 students have been put under isolation, said Nodal Officer, COVID-19 State Control Room.



The school has been sealed for three days for sanitisation and 15 students will be tested for the virus, JC Pandey Nodal Officer, COVID-19 State Control Room informed.

Government and some private schools re-opened on Monday in the state.

The active number of cases in the state stands at 3,914 while 57,609 recoveries and 1,027 deaths have been reported thus far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

