Uttarakhand teacher gets emotional farewell by students, parents

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A Government Inter College (GIC) teacher in Bhankoli was given an emotional farewell not only by the students but also by the residents of the entire village.

The teacher -- Ashish Dandwal -- was transferred from the college and he was given an emotional farewell by both students and their parents.

While the parents marched with the teacher in the village, some of the students cried and hugged him when he was leaving the school premises. (ANI)

