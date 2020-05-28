Uttarakhand Teerth Purohits expresses anger over formation of Char Dham Devasthanam Board

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): Teerth Purohits and Panda Society of Uttarakhand has expressed anger over the formation of a high-level coordination committee for the smooth conduct of pilgrimages to Char Dham and 51 other shrines in the state.

Notably, Char Dham Devasthanam Board is headed by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

"We do not understand why the state government has formed this board. Before this, Badrinath -Kedarnath Samiti use to look after all the temples and was under the government. No mistake was done by this committee, then why the board was formed?," questioned Ashutosh Dimri, Chairman Dimmer Maha Panchayat Shri Badrinath Dham while speaking to media.



A war of words also took place between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.



"The BJP government in the state is intoxicated with the power. The Teerth Purohits are opposing this and the Congress is with them. If our party will be voted to power again, then our government will re-think of removing Devasthanam Act," said Preetam Singh, Uttarakhand Congress president.



"The ruling BJP government in the state has made it clear that everyone will get their respective rights. Some people have political prejudices and thus keep raking up the matter for no reason," said Ajendra Ajay - Media Incharge BJP. (ANI)

