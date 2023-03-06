Uttarakhand: Three earthquake tremors felt within 12 hours in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], March 6 (ANI): Three earthquake tremors were felt within 12 hours on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, said Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha.

The first tremor was felt at 12.45 AM in the Siror forest of Bhatwari block. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.5 on the Ritcher Scale.

The third tremor was felt at around 10.10 am. The intensity was measured at 1.8 on the Ritcher scale.



The epicenter of the earthquake has been described as the northern region of Uttarkashi.

The area of Uttarkashi falls in India's seismic zone 'V Zone' (maximum risk).

With this, 12 earthquake tremors have been felt in Uttarakhand in the last two months. (ANI)

