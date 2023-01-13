Uttarakhand to bring in anti-copying law soon to prevent corruption in recruitment

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided to enact a strict anti-copying law soon in the state to prevent corruption in recruitment in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this law would be made strict.

"In the strict anti-copying law, there will be a provision of life imprisonment for the guilty, as well as confiscation of the property acquired by him," he said.



Dhami said that strict action will be taken against those involved if there is any irregularity in the recruitment process.

"The agencies probing the malpractices in the recruitment examinations are doing their work. No culprit who kills the rights of the youth of Uttarakhand will be spared. The government is ensuring that all future recruitment examinations are fair and transparent. Now in future no one should dare to make mistakes in these examinations. This arrangement will be made with the provisions of the anti-copying law," he said.

The Chief Minister said that to maintain the morale of the youth, it is the first priority of the government to provide jobs to the youth by conducting early examinations through the State Public Service Commission.

"Due to continuous active deployment of copying mafias and leaking out of examination paper, the future of other candidates who work day and night is being played with. Keeping these facts in mind, it has now been decided that the notification unit should be actively deployed before the future examinations to be conducted by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Haridwar and Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Dehradun, so that such repetitions do not happen," he said. (ANI)

