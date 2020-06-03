Uttarakhand to consider resuming Chardham Yatra from June 8

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivender Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the government will consider resuming Chardham Yatra from June 8 with safety measures and restrictions.

"Chief Minister Trivendar Singh Rawat said that Central government has allowed to open the religious institutions from June 8 and in the view of same, the government will deliberate on resuming Chardham Yatra with safety measures and restrictions," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the chief priest of Badrinath, Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri has sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding no resumption of Yatra till June 30.

Nambudiri had sent the memorandum through District Magistrate of Chamoli Swati S Bhadoria.

"The cases of corona infection are increasing in the country, due to which the people and priests living in Badrinath Dham are scared. Badrinath Dham is corona free, and the arrival of outsiders may pose a risk of corona infection," the memorandum read. (ANI)





