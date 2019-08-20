A road washed away due to flood and heavy rains in Devpuri village of Garasain development block. (ANI Photo)
A road washed away due to flood and heavy rains in Devpuri village of Garasain development block. (ANI Photo)

Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall for next 3 days: IMD

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:47 IST

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall will continue to batter isolated places of Uttarakhand for the next three days.
In capital city Dehradun, the sky will generally be cloudy with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius.
It should be noted that flash floods in Mori region of Uttarakhand have wreaked havoc with several hundred hectares of agricultural land damaged along with dozens of cattle likely dead.
Apart from Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall are likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Kerala for next two days.
Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:02 IST

Delhi: Water level in Yamuna crosses 'danger mark'

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Water level in the Yamuna river on Tuesday morning crossed "danger mark" as Haryana released more water from Hathni Kund barrage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:51 IST

PM Modi, Rajnath pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid their tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:50 IST

Hyderabad: Man found dead in Musi River

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An unidentified individual was found dead in Hyderabad's Musi River on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:42 IST

Hyderabad: WhatsApp group admins warned against fake videos

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Monday said that the strict actions will be taken against administrators of WhatsApp groups found circulating violence videos on the messaging app.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:36 IST

Top Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders, including interim party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75 birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:07 IST

K'taka cabinet expansion: 17 ministers to take oath today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): After forming the government on July 26 following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition, 17 ministers will take an oath of office on Tuesday in the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:52 IST

New cases of triple talaq reported from Chhattisgarh, UP

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Despite Parliament passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, new cases of triple talaq were reported from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

TDP MLA provides meal at Rs 5 outside Andhra hospital

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam South and ex-Army soldier Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been serving meals to poor people at Rs 5 by investing his own money at King George Hospital (KGH) Anna Canteen, after Ann Canteens were closed by

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

PM Modi inaugurates duplex flats for MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed 36 duplex flats for MPs at North Avenue on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

Chhattisgarh: 10 cows found dead in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As many as 10 cows were found dead inside a room in Barbaspur village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

UP: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2.5, petrol by Re 1

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The price of Diesel has been hiked by Rs 2.5 in Uttar Pradesh, while for a litre of petrol people will now have to pay Re 1 more in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Andhra: Exchange of fire between security forces, naxals in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and naxals near the Mandapalli village in GK Veedhi Mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area on Monday.

Read More
iocl