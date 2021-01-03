Uttarakhand to receive rain, snowfall for next 3 days

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand is expected to receive rain and snowfall for the next three days starting Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has also warned of heavy snowfall on January 5.

Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on Sunday morning.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted "thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall" over some parts of South Delhi viz Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad, and some districts of Haryana.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise further over the next two days, with the IMD forecasting light rain for Sunday and light to moderate showers on Monday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many parts of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Manesar, Sohna, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Ballabgarh, Nuh, Tijara," the Department said. (ANI)

