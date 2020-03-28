Uttarakhand to relax lockdown on March 31

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday announced that the state will relax the COVID-19 lockdown for 13 hours on March 31, for the movement of buses within the state so as to let stranded people move to their hometowns and villages.

"There will be relaxation in coronavirus lockdown in the state for 13 hours on 31st March from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, for the movement of buses within the state, to let stranded people move to their hometowns and villages," said Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand.

"Shops selling essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm; food and stay arrangements have been made at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi and Mumbai for people from the state," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

