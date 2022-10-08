Uttarakhand: Top officials arrested in UKSCC scam

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand STF on Saturday arrested three senior government officials in the UKSCC recruitment scam.

RBS Rawat former chairman, secretary Manohar Kanyal, former controller of examination RS Pokharia have been arrested on Saturday in the investigation of rigging in the VPDO recruitment examination conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSCC) in 2016. This is the biggest action so far in the recruitment examination case.



The investigation was going on for a long time in the case of 2016, but after the strong stand of the Chief Minister, the investigating agencies also showed speed.

Chief Minister Dhami has been saying repeatedly on several occasions that he will not allow injustice to happen to his young siblings, he will root out the termite of corruption in the recruitment of government jobs. In this sequence, after taking legal action in VPDO recruitment after 6 years, CM has drawn a big streak.

Appreciating the action of STF, Chief Minister Dhami said that "investigation agencies are doing their job. No one guilty of killing the rights of the youth of Uttarakhand will be spared. The government is ensuring that all future recruitment examinations are clean and transparent. (ANI)

