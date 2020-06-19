Uttarakhand tourism has been decimated by Coronavirus crisis

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): The COVID-19 pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors.

This particular sector in Uttarakhand received a severe blow with scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as the lockdown has hit the hotels, tour operators, travel agencies which are the mainstay of the sector.

"Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state. We have not got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations," said Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has recorded as many as 2,023 cases of COVID-19, out of which 743 are active and 1254 have been discharged and active. (ANI)

