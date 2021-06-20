Uttarakhand: Traffic disruption at Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highway due to landslide

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): Heavy rain caused landslide and roadblock, resulting in traffic disruption at Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highway in Champawat, as per the official on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate of Champawat Vineet Tomar said, "Similar disruptions were caused earlier on this route during monsoon. We will close night traffic for the travellers' safety."

As per the district administration officials, several villages lost road connectivity due to a landslide.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand division informed that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Champawat districts.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and intense showers are likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand", informed the weather agency in a release. (ANI)