Uttarakhand: Traffic movement disrupted due to rain on Badrinath-Kedarnath highway

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Due to the onset of monsoon in Uttarakhand and in some parts of the country, vehicular movement on the Badrinath-Kedarnath highway has been disrupted due to debris.

According to Rudraprayag police, the Sirobgad area in Rudraprayag district is closed since 4 am today, debris and stones have been falling continuously from the hill.

Due to this, there is a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

However, after the wheels of the vehicles were jammed for hours, the movement is done through an alternate route, the police said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Meteorological Department of Uttarakhand issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the state till Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the department has issued a red alert for rain in the Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh regions of Uttarakhand.

Earlier also the Badrinath highway was blocked due to the falling of several boulders at Birahi and Pagal Nala following the overnight rainfall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a red alert for rain in the Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh regions of Uttarakhand.

The alerts have been issued on the basis of the weather forecast issued by the Science department of the State Meteorological Department.

Earlier on May 17, the traffic movement was disrupted on the Badrinath route, NH7, near Panchpulia in Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag after the boulders fell from the hill. However, the movement was later resumed. (ANI)

