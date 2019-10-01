Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo)

Uttarakhand: Trivendra Singh inaugurates blood donation camp, raises awareness about blood, organ donation

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:18 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): On the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday inaugurated a blood donation camp at Janta Darshan Hall of CM's residence here and urged people to donate blood and organs.
The blood donation camp was organized by the State Blood Transfusion Council and the Uttarakhand State AIDS Control Committee.
This year's theme of the Voluntary Blood Donation Day was "Every person who is able to donate blood, should donate once in a lifetime."
"No one should die due to lack of blood. It should be ensured that economically and socially backward people also have access to blood banks. Along with blood donation, there is a need to create awareness for organ donation. Even after one dies, he/she can save the lives of others and make them happy by donating organs. Thinking will have to be developed in such a way that more and more people should be motivated to donate organs just like donating blood," said Trivendra.
Rawat asserted that on an average 80 thousand units of blood is required per year in Uttarakhand whereas 1 lakh unit of blood donation is being provided here every year. In this way, Uttarakhand is a surplus state in blood donation.
"There are blood banks in every district here. There are 25 government and 17 non-government blood banks in the state. People in the state are well aware of the need for donating blood, but there are still many who have some sort of doubt and confusion regarding the donation. They should be thoroughly informed the pivotal role of donating blood that increases their own immunity and heals the health of others as well," said Rawat.
On this occasion, DR Gita Negi from AIIMS Rishikesh said that apart from donating blood, safe donation of blood is also necessary.
"On an average, 25 blood donors are needed per thousand population. In developed countries, this average is 50 per thousand whereas in India there are only 8 blood donors per thousand population. There is a lack of blood in the country as we do not get the quantity which is actually required. Although the normal Indian is willing to donate blood, due to certain misconceptions, he/she does not donate blood most of the time. People should be made aware so as to clear these misconceptions," said Negi. (ANI)

