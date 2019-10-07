Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Two persons died in a truck accident on Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway in Chinyalisour area on Sunday night.
According to information, four persons were travelling in the truck when the incident took place.
Police have reached the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: Two dead in accident on Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway
ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:28 IST
