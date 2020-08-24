Uttarakhand: Two killed, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): At least two persons were killed after being hit by shooting stones near Kaudiyala village on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Monday.

A JCB and Pokland machine along with three persons fell off the road after the landslide occurred near Byasi police station, which is located 4 kilometres away from Kaudiyala in Pauri Garhwal district at 5:20 am on Monday, informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The rescue operation is underway as one person is feared trapped under the boulders, added the SDRF.

Earlier on Sunday, a landslide occurred near the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district which resulted in blocking of Badrinath Highway. (ANI)

