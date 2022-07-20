Uttarakhand: Under-construction bridge collapses in Rudraprayag; several feared trapped

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a tragic incident, more than half a dozen labourers have been injured after the collapse of an under-construction bridge near Narkota area, which is 6 kilometres from Rudraprayag on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.

State Disaster Response Fund officials on Wednesday informed that as many as six people have been evacuated and taken to the district hospital.

The officials added that 4-5 people are feared to be trapped. SDRF and Police are present on the spot to help reduce the damages and ascertain the cause of the incident.

The rescue operations are underway.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that rainfall activity is likely to increase in the Northwest of India, the Northeastern states and areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 3-4 days.



For July 20, the IMD has placed Uttarakhand on a Red Alert and its neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the capital, Delhi on an Orange Alert.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at a few isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the daily bulletin of the weather agency said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, the weather agency said.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 20. (ANI)

