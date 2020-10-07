Uttarakhand Vigilance Commission to probe corruption charges against former Jal Nigam MD

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Vigilance Commission will conduct a probe against former state Jal Nigam managing director Bhajan Singh in an alleged corruption case, according to the state Director of Vigilance Amit Sinha.

"The vigilance department has been entrusted with the investigation of corruption cases against former state Jal Nigam managing director (MD) Bhajan Singh under my leadership," Sinha told ANI on Wednesday.



The vigilance inquiry was recommended at a meeting of the Uttarakhand vigilance committee headed by Chief Secretary Omprakash.

This comes after several petitions were filed in the High Court against Bhajan Singh who held the post of Jal Nigam MD for 10 years. Bhajan Singh had retired on September 30.

The Uttarakhand government has directed the department to conduct vigilance inquiry at the earliest in view of several allegations, including the holding of disproportionate assets. (ANI)

