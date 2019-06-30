Uttarakhand will develop Sita Mata tourist circuit

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced to set up a Sita Mata tourist circuit. He also said that Rs 200 crore would be spent on upgrading infrastructure facilities and creating a separate adventure sports directorate in Pauri.

According to the Chief Minister, famous Raghunath temple at Devprayag, Laxman temple at Deval and Sita Mata temple at Falsawari will be developed into a tourist circuit.

Infrastructure facilities worth Rs 200 crore would be provided in towns such as Khirsu, Pauri, Satpuli, and Jaiharikhal, he added.

"As a part of boosting adventure sports in the area, the government will set up a separate directorate, which will train local youths in activities such as rock climbing, mountaineering, mountain biking, and bungee jumping," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

Chief Minister Rawat said that an NCC academy will also be set up on 3.67 hectares of land at Sitonsyu.

"A new water policy will also be formulated with a focus on increasing resources and the Cabinet has resolved to develop Rs 6.92-crore lake at Lwali area in order to solve the acute drinking water crisis in the district," Rawat said.

The state Cabinet also decided to develop Purkul-Mussoorie ropeway project as a public-private partnership (PPP) with FIL Industries.

"Efforts of the state government are moving in the right direction as the number of tourists in New Tehri has increased significantly in the past few years. Moreover, a Tulip Garden will also be built at Pithoragarh for which Rs 50 crore will be spent," he said. (ANI)

