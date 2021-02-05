Uttarakhand will provide money to govt school students for books

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided that money for the books provided to the students of government schools in the state will be transferred directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

Earlier, the government used to distribute books to the eight lakh students studying in the government schools, from class 1-12.



Education Secretary of Uttarakhand R M Sundaram told ANI that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was physically distributing the books to the students.

"Since the situation has improved, we have decided to transfer the amount for the books directly to their bank accounts," Sundaram said.

"The students studying in class 1-5 will be given Rs 250 while the students till class 8 will get Rs 400 for books," he said adding that the students till class 12, coming under the SC and ST category, will be given Rs 700-1200. (ANI)

