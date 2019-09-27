Uttarakhand wins 'Best Film Promotion Friendly State' on World Tourism Day

New Delhi [India] Sept 27(ANI): In the National Tourism Award 2017-18 held at Vigyan Bhawan, Uttarakhand won the 'Best Film Promotion Friendly State' award won the World Tourism Day here on Friday.

Uttarakhand's tourism minister Satpal Maharaj received the award from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, VP Naidu urged all stakeholders of the tourism industry to be mindful of their ecological footprint and called for more responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

Seventy-six awards under various categories were presented in the presence of 82 international delegates.

The Ministry of Tourism every year presents National Tourism Awards to various segments of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry to recognise the achievements in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. (ANI)

