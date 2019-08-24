Uttarakhand woman given triple talaq over dowry demand

Haldwani (Uttarakhand ) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A woman from Indiranagar area here on Saturday lodged a police complaint accusing her husband of giving her 'triple talaq'.

The woman, who is six months pregnant also claimed that her in-laws along with her spouse were harassing her for dowry and that her husband uttered talaq thrice at the time.

She told media that after marrying Saddam, she was pressurized to buy a car and a house for him.

"He (Saddam) used to put pressure on me to buy a car and house for him. Both my inlaws also used to beat me for not giving dowry. Both my parents are dead now. I am six months pregnant and my husband has absconded after uttering talaq thrice. I want justice now," she said while speaking to ANI.

According to police, a case has been registered against the husband and in-laws and an investigation is underway.

On Friday too, a man was booked for giving triple talaq to his wife after she gave birth to a girl child in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. The 23-year-old woman also alleged that she was being harassed as her father could not fulfill her husband's demand for dowry. (ANI)

