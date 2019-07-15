Uttarakhand: Youth arrested for foul language against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): A youth was arrested here on Monday for allegedly employing foul language against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on social media.

The incident was reported from Purola police station area.

The youth was allegedly using obscene language against Rawat on his Facebook account. The BJP workers of the area registered a complaint against him in the Purola police station after which he was arrested.

"Rajpal Singh Yadav has been arrested for his objectionable comments on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. He has been charged under section 504 of IPC and will be produced in the court today," Rituraj Singh, SO Purola said. (ANI)

