Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district and Khirsu block achieve 100 per cent COVID vaccination

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that all the eligible people in Bageshwar district and Khirsu Block in Pauri Garhwal district have been fully vaccinated, while in Rudraprayag district, 99 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 has been achieved.



He further said, "The government aims to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the entire state within next four months. The Centre has provided the state 19 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which is close to what we demanded from the government."

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing vaccine and other medical equipment to the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state has achieved 74 per cent vaccination until now, adding from August 22, 1 lakh people will be vaccinated in all the 100 wards of Dehradun. (ANI)

