Uttarakhand's COVID-19 active tally reaches 534, recovery rate at 81.34 pc

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 28 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,258 in the state.

The total number of cases includes 2,650 recoveries, 534 active cases and 46 deaths.

According to the state health department, the percentage recovery for COVID-19 patients in the state is 81.34 per cent.

India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

