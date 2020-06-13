Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,785

Dehradun Uttarakhand [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 1,785, said the health department.

"26 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today, as of 9 pm. The total number of cases in the state is now at 1785, including 1,077 discharged," said State Health Department.

The total number of deaths in the state due to the virus has reached 23.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the total number of cases crossing 3.8 lakh and 386 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

