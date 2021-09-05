Uttarakhand's Gartang Gali sees over 350 visitors so far after reopening

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], September 5 (ANI): As many as 350 tourists so far have visited 150-year old Gartang Gali, a wooden step bridge, located at a height of 11,000 feet in Nelang Valley of Uttarkashi district which was renovated and reopened last month.

After 59 years, the spot was reopened on August 18 by the state government.

According to the Gangotri National Park, Range Officer Pratap Panwar said that since August 18, after the opening of Gartang Gali, more than 350 tourists have visited the spot.

The track, about 150 metres long stairway made by cutting steep rocks was built in the 17th century by Seth Dhani Ram of Jadung village with workers, who cut the rock and put iron rods on it and wooden sticks.



The wooden track, which witnessed the trade relations between India-Tibet, was closed due to security reasons after the India-China war in 1962.

The Public Works Department has renovated this track at a cost of about Rs 65 lakhs, in which the terraced path has been prepared again with pine wooden planks.

The Gartang Gali is situated at a distance of about 90 kilometres from the district headquarters and can be reached by vehicle for about 88 kilometres from the district headquarters to Lanka bridge and the rest 2 kilometres of foot trek.

"The bridge is a little dangerous and we have issued the guidelines for the same. Only ten people at a time can move on the track and tourists are told not to travel in groups and checking will be done at the check post of Bherav Ghati," said District Magistrate Uttarkashi, Mayur Dixit.

As per the notice issued by the district administration, tourists have been told not to jump, dance, or lean towards the railing. (ANI)

