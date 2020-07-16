Uttarakhand's health infrastructure has been strengthened: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday emphasised on strengthening of health infrastructure in the state amid COVID-19.

"The health infrastructure in the state has been greatly strengthened in the last four months as all the necessary decisions were taken from time to time in view of COVID-19," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The state has been fighting coronavirus in a planned manner. The situation is being constantly reviewed at the state level and necessary arrangements are ensured," he said.

He informed that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control and the recovery rate is also improving, adding that special attention is now being paid to surveillance, testing, contact tracing, clinical management and public awareness.

Stressing on the investment, Rawat said, "Around Rs 11.25 crores have been sanctioned to purchase three Hi-Tech testing machines for Doon valley, Haldwani and Srinagar Medical College to increase COVID-19 testing."

The state government will bear the cost of COVID-19 sampling to be conducted at private institutions, he said. (ANI)

