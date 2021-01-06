Uttarakhand's Kedarkhand tableau to be part of R-Day parade at Rajpath

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand's tableau representing 'Kedarkhand' has been selected for the Republic Day parade to be held on January 26 at Rajpath in the national capital.

According to an official release of the state government, the order to this effect was issued on Tuesday by the central government after the final meeting was held on Monday. This is for the 12th time that the state's tableau was selected for the Republic Day parade in the national capital since creation of Uttarakhand state.

The State's Information director-general Meharban Singh Bisht said that Uttarakhand's tableau was selected for the parade after six meetings held in the Defence ministry.

"The theme of this year's tableau representing Uttarakhand is 'Kedarkhand'. The front portion of the tableau displays the state animal musk deer, state bird monal pheasant and state flower Brahmakamal whereas behind these a model of the Kedarnath temple compound has been displayed along with devotees," Bisht said.

Uttarakhand information department deputy director KS Chauhan made presentations in the meetings held in the Defence Ministry, following which the tableau was selected for the parade.

The release said that the tableau selection process is tough- this year 32 states and union territories were in the fray initially and out of these only 17 were finally chosen.

This is the 12th occasion after creation of Uttarakhand state when the state's tableau has been selected to be a part of the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

Starting in 2003 with a tableau on the theme of Fuldei, the state's tableau on Nanda Raj Jat in 2005, on Valley of Flowers in 2006, Corbett national park in 2007, adventure tourism in 2009, Kumbh Mela, Haridwar in 2010, herbs in 2014, Kedarnath in 2015, Ramman in 2016, rural tourism in 2018 and Anashakti Ashram in 2019 have been a part of the Republic Day parade in the national capital in the past. (ANI)