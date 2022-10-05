Uttarkashi avalanche: 1st team of ITBP reach mountain base camp, rescued mountaineers arrive in Matli

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Six mountaineers who were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) reached Matli in Uttarkashi on Wednesday where they are being provided with first aid treatment.

These people were evacuated via chopper to the 12th Battalion ITBP in Matli, Uttarkashi.



The first team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel reached the base camp of Draupadi Ka Danda II mountain peak for search and rescue operations here.





On Tuesday, four mountaineers lost their lives in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarakhand while rescue operations were on for others, confirmed the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

The ITBP PRO had informed that at least eight members of the mountaineering team, trapped in the avalanche at Draupadi's Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarkashi, were "immediately rescued".

According to a release by the NIM, 41 people, including 34 trainees and 7 mountaineering instructors, were hit by the avalanche.

The institute said that the as per the training schedule, the climbers moved to the mountain on September 23 after the revision of rock-climbing training at NIM and Tekhla rock climbing training area.

"The course arrived at Base Camp on September 25. As per the training schedule on October 4, the course moved for High Altitude Navigation and height gain to Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II (5670m) at 4.00 am while returning from the mountain peak the Advance Mountaineering Course was met with an avalanche occurred above camp-1 in which 34 trainees and 7 mountaineering instructors were caught under avalanche at 08:45 hrs," said the release.

"The rescue work is in progress and four bodies have been recovered as of now. SDRF, NDRF and Indian Air Force are helping in the rescue," it added.

The ITBP, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force along with local police started the rescue operation as soon as they received the information about the incident. (ANI)

