Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway closed after landslide, heavy rainfall

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): A landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district blocked the Gangotri national highway on Tuesday.

Due to the falling of huge boulders and debris on the road the Gangotri national highway is blocked.

According to the district administration officials, the border road organization (BRO) was seen trying to clear the highway.



Due to the increase in the water level of Dharasu Gad, there is damage in the high altitude village.

The heavy rainfall and flood have damaged the irrigated fields, channels and roads in the high altitude village.

Also, the rescue operations are still underway in Boh valley in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh after massive landslides and floods hit the state on Monday.

Due to heavy rains, the water level in the Manjhi River drastically rose damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala. (ANI)

