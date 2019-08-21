Uttarkashi helicopter crash: CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation, expresses grief over 3 deaths

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of three people in a helicopter crash in flood-hit Uttarkashi district and announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for their next of kin.

"Rs 15 lakh will be given to the families of each victim," Rawat told media here.

"The news of the accident of a helicopter carrying relief material to the disaster-affected areas of Uttarkashi is very sad. I pray to God for granting peace to departed souls", Rawat said on Twitter.

The helicopter was carrying relief material from Mori Tehsil to flood-affected Moldi area in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, when it crashed killing all three people on-board.

"All the three persons, who were on-board the helicopter, have died in the crash. A team of 10 members has been sent to the site of the crash," a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) PRO said.

The reason behind the crash could not be ascertained so far. (ANI)

