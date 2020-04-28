Uttarkhand Chief Secy directs officials to collect data on Van Gujjars in state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh held a meeting with officials and directed them to collect data on the number of Van Gujjars, their family members and animals in the state.

He said that the data will help the state government provide Van Gujjars with ration and fodder.

Principal Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Forest Conservator Jairaj and Secretary Animal Husbandry R Meenakshi Sundaram were also present in the meeting held at the Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary said that migration of the community in summer should be completely banned due to COVID-19.

He also asked forest officials and other departments to create awareness among Van Gujjars about the deadly coronavirus, according to an official release from the Chief Secretary's office.

The Chief Secretary further said that health checkups of the community and their animals should be conducted while giving instructions for proper arrangement of ration and fodder in sealed Gujjar areas. (ANI)

